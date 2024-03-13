A 2-year-old who was shot on Friday is now home from the hospital. Some in the Fourth Ward neighborhood where the bullets rang out are calling it a miracle that 2-year-old Braylon is still here with us after he was shot while outside playing with his toys.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2-year-old shot in Fourth Ward, Houston police investigate

"I'm glad God kept him, and the angels were over him, and he came back to us," says Glenda Burr, Braylon's Great Grandmother.

Today is 2-year-old Braylon's first full day at home since he was shot on Friday on Gillette Street outside his Great Grandmother's home.

"The angels were over him," Burr says. Five days later, she's still trying to do what no grandmom should have to, clean a toddler's blood from her porch because he was shot.

According to Houston Police detectives, more than 40 bullets from two different guns were fired, hitting the family's home over and over again, shattering their car window, ripping through the vehicle's trunk, and it all happened while little Braylon was out playing with his beloved dinosaur.

His great grandma was sitting on the porch with two of Braylon's cousins as dozens of shots were fired, one after another.

"I thought it was never going to stop. I laid on top of my aunt (Braylon's Great Grandmother) and my baby cousin who's one year old until it was over. I wanted to protect them," says Braylon's cousin Kent Smith, but Braylon wasn't on the porch, and he was shot twice, once through his abdomen and his arm.

"I picked him up and started praying over him, asking the Lord to keep him, don't let him go," explains the 2-year-old's great-grandmother.

"I thank the Lord every day that he made it. I knew he was going to be strong. He's dinosaur strong. So, I knew he was going to be OK," smiles Smith.

Houston police investigators are looking into whether people driving by had a gunfight with one another or if there were two gunmen in one vehicle shooting at someone else. They are combing through area surveillance video to help sort it all out. At this point, no one has been arrested.