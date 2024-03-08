Houston police are investigating a shooting in Fourth Ward involving a toddler.

Details are limited, but officials said they responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Ruthven at Gillette around 6:30 p.m. and found a 2-year-old had been shot.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition by a private vehicle.

No other information has been shared. We will continue to update this story as it progresses.