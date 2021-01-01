Help identify suspect in deadly Houston hit-and-run crash

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. December 9 in the 2800 block of Airline Drive.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Houston police, the victim was walking when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as it traveled northbound on Airline Drive.

Police said the driver did not stop to render aid. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a black pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS