Members of Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) SWAT were involved in a scary helicopter incident that left all passengers onboard injured.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the team members were participating in a training session at 1021 Old Altair Road in Eagle Lake at night with an established group which also included other SWAT teams.

On board the plane were four SWAT members with HCSO along with an instructor and pilot when the helicopter made a "hard landing/crash." All those on board were confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the members were treated at a local hospital and have been released.

According to Gonzalez, the training course was canceled and all participants were sent home.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident and an investigation is underway.