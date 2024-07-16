A woman was arrested after crashing into three parked Precinct 4 Patrol cars at Constable Mark Herman's West District substation. The incident unfolded on Malcomson Road with significant damage to the patrol vehicles.

Deputies say she lost control of her vehicle, striking the parked patrol cars at the substation. Both the driver and her passenger went to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Once medically cleared, the woman, who has prior DWI convictions, will be booked into the Harris County Jail to face charges of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.