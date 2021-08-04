HCSO releases body cam footage from violent arrest with woman accused of trespassing, punched by officer

It's been nearly a week since a video circulated around social media, showing a woman being violently arrested by deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office.

The video showed one of the officers punching the woman, who was later identified as Ester Gonzales, 19 (A.K.A. Iris Calderon), and appears to knee her in the face.

According to officials, Gonzales was getting arrested for trespassing at a convenience store in the 12300 block of Eastex Freeway in east Harris Co. after she refused to leave. However, many viewers including a former judge and police officer, as well as an NAACP activist, were outraged by the footage, calling it "horrifying."

On Wednesday, Asst. Chief Mike Lee gave a community briefing online saying the investigation remains ongoing and while they cannot comment on whether or not the officers acted in accordance with training until its complete, hopes the video will provide transparency for residents as well as her family.

Before showing the video Asst. Chief Lee delivered remarks regarding the incident saying two patrol deputies were called out to respond. One of them, met with the convenience store clerk, while the other met with Gonzales. Shortly afterward, three backup deputies arrived including a "Homeless Outreach" team officer. One of the officers spent several minutes speaking with her in Spanish, seeing if she needed anything like water.

"After spending several minutes with her, the Spanish-speaking deputy warned [Gonzales] that she was trespassing," he said. "After [Gonzales] refused to leave, two deputies attempted to detain and search her in order to identify her."

That's when Asst. Chief Lee says Gonzales continued to resist arrest and was seen hitting one of the officers before another deputy hit her.

"In the body camera footage, Ms. Gonzales can be seen struggling with deputies. She attempted to strike a deputy, causing his body-worn camera to fall to the ground," Asst. Chief Lee continued. "One deputy struck Ms. Gonzales multiple times before she was taken into custody. Deputies then placed a "spit hood" on Ms. Gonazles' face to prevent her from spitting on them."

A background search showed Gonzales had an outstanding warrant from May 22, where she was accused of assaulting a public servant.

This comes days after FIEL, a Houston nonprofit, held a press conference with family members, who were unable to hold back tears as they screened the video with media outlets.

One of the family members, Cynthia Calderon, said she was hoping to get justice for her relative, while simultaneously bring awareness to her health.

Court documents identified the woman in the video as Ester Gonzales, but family members say her real name is Iris Calderon, as she has trouble even remembering her own name. One of the relatives said she is diagnosed with schizophrenia as well as bipolar disorder and has been in and out of hospitals, so it’s been difficult for them to try and get her help.

