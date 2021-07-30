Family members speak out after video shows woman beaten, punched by Harris Co. deputies

Family members of a woman seen on video beaten by deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office spoke out Friday demanding justice and transparency with law enforcement.

RELATED: NAACP activist, lawyer call video of Harris County deputies punching a woman "horrifying"

The video which circulated around social media Wednesday showed the woman being punched by a deputy, who also appears to knee her in the face.

FIEL, a Houston nonprofit, held a press conference Friday with family members, who were unable to hold back tears as they screened the video with media outlets.

One of the family members, Cynthia Calderon, said she was hoping to get justice for her relative, while simultaneously bring awareness to her health.

Court documents identified the woman in the video as Ester Gonzales, but family members say her real name is Isis Calderon, as she has trouble even remembering her own name.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Cynthia says Isis is diagnosed with schizophrenia as well as bipolar disorder and has been in and out of hospitals, so it’s been difficult for them to try and get her help.

Still, FIEL and the family members say Isis is not seen in the video holding a weapon so questioned the excessive use of force.

Even more upsetting for the family is since the altercation with deputies, they reportedly have not been able to see Isis and are unsure of her condition. However, a FIEL spokesperson says he trusts HCSO will conduct a thorough investigation.

The family is concerned for their family member's well-being and looking for answers as to what led up to the altercation," Cesar Espinoza, executive director with FIEL explained in a press release. "They are also worried about the use of force that was exhibited in the video that was taken by a passerby. We request a full and transparent investigation by the HCSO and hope that at the end the family may get the resolve that they need."

According to officials, Isis was getting arrested for trespassing but many viewers including a former judge and police officer, as well as an NAACP activist, were outraged by the footage, calling it "horrifying."

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP