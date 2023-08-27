Harris County: Woman fatally struck by vehicle on West Cypress Forest Drive

Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman, who was possibly a pedestrian, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred in the 13800 block of West Cypress Forest Drive, near Grant and Jones.

Preliminary information indicated that a driver in a newer model Ford Explorer left the roadway, struck an unknown female, and home, then fled the scene.

Gonzalez said the woman who was struck was possibly a pedestrian.

Officials said no one inside the home was injured.

A man was seen fleeing from the scene on foot northbound on Cypress Forest and was armed with a pistol.

He was described as a white male in his 30s, dressed in black clothing and a cap.

If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.