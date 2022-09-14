Apparent unmarked gravesite found on Harris County family's land; authorities seek information

Authorities are looking for information about an apparently unmarked gravesite that a Harris County property owner discovered on her land.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family purchased an acre-and-a-half of land in the 500 block of Barrett Road, next to the Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery, in March 2021.

In November of that year, authorities said the family noticed a fresh mound of dirt in the corner of their property, next to the cemetery but still on the family’s land.

Authorities say on Father’s Day of this year, the family found two ornamental wrought iron posts with a lantern jar and fresh flowers on the mound. The property owner put a note in the lantern asking for the family to contact her but hasn’t heard back.

A cemetery representative confirmed that the mound was on the family’s property and that it is not a misplaced grave from the cemetery, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the property owner met with a deputy about the apparent gravesite in late August.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit met at the site with Texas Equusearch, which used ground penetrating radar. Authorities say the examination confirmed that an object, consistent with a burial vault or casket, is buried.

The sheriff’s office would like to speak to anyone with information about the apparent unmarked gravesite. They are asked to contact the homicide unit at (713)274-9100.