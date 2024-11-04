Harris County teen killed in shooting on TC Jester
A teen is dead after a shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex on Sunday night.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of TC Jester.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say some residents were outside and heard the gunshots and a vehicle speeding away, but they did not see a suspect or the vehicle. There is no description of either at this time.
MORE NEWS: 4 injured in 8-vehicle pileup involving school bus on US-59
Investigators were searching the area for surveillance video and were hoping to speak with any witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.