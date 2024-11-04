A teen is dead after a shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex on Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of TC Jester.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say some residents were outside and heard the gunshots and a vehicle speeding away, but they did not see a suspect or the vehicle. There is no description of either at this time.

Investigators were searching the area for surveillance video and were hoping to speak with any witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.