Three Lufkin ISD students were among the four people taken to the hospital after an eight-vehicle crash in Houston on Sunday morning, officials say.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on southbound US-59 under SH-288.

A Lufkin ISD school bus carrying 34 cheer students was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to the district. Three students were taken to the hospital, and two have been released. One was held for observation.

Police said a fourth person was also taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear which vehicle that person was in.

According to Lufkin ISD, the crash occurred as the Lufkin High School cheerleading squad and a few adults were heading to a competition in Rosenberg. The cheer team is returning to Lufkin.

"Lufkin ISD appreciates the support and assistance of first responders, staff and parents who arrived on the scene," the district wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway was shut down until vehicles and debris could be removed.