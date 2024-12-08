The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing on Champion Pines Drive. Authorities say a father and son were involved in an altercation, and the son was stabbed.



An altercation involving a father and son ended with the son stabbed multiple times, Harris County authorities say.

The incident was reported around 6:50 a.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Champion Pines Drive.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the father and son were involved in an altercation, and the son sustained multiple stab wounds.

The son was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office initially responded to the scene, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has joined the investigation.

