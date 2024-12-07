Man accused of trying to eat fraudulent check, fight deputies in Harris Co. grocery store

article

The Brief Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested a man accused of trying to eat a fraudulent check to avoid having it used as evidence. The man was later charged with resisting arrest for fighting with deputies in the vegetable aisle of a grocery store. Deputies said 12 others have been identified trying to pass fraudulent checks.



Harris County precinct four constable deputies said a man was charged after he attempted to eat a fraudulent check and fought with deputies inside a Porter grocery store.

The man was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, forgery of money and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies were called to the Teoloapan Meat Market in Porter where they were told 13 people had tried to cash 13 fraudulent checks totaling nearly $11,000.

When deputies arrived, they were able to make contact with three people who had not run.

The man arrested attempted to eat the fraudulent check to avoid having it used as evidence, deputies said.

Officials said the man started fighting with deputies in the vegetable aisle where he was detained and handcuffed with the help of a civilian. The chewed up check was retrieved and saved.

The constable's office said all 13 people have been identified, and their criminal investigation division is continuing to investigate.