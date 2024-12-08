Couple followed home from gas station after argument, one man shot

article

Houston Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Houston that put one man in the hospital late Saturday night.

Investigators say a man and his girlfriend went to a gas station and were involved in a "disturbance" with a group of males. The couple left the convenience store and the group of males followed them back to their apartment in the 8000 block of West Tidwell Road.

Police say the "disturbance" continued at the apartment complex before one of the males in the group shot the victim multiple times in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently not known, but police say he is stable.

There is no word if the female was injured in the shooting.

Police are asking the public for information about this shooting. If you have information, you're urged to call Houston Police Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or you can click here.