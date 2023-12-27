A 15-year-old suspect is in custody after a Harris County shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition, authorities say.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning near Treaschwig Road near Mala Way.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the 15-year-old suspect shot the man, and the man then called his parents.

When the parents rushed to the scene, the suspect shot at their vehicle, the constable’s office says. The parents were not struck by the gunfire.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man was last reported to be in critical condition.

The constable’s office says the teen suspect ran from the scene, but deputies later found him hiding between some houses in the neighborhood.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.