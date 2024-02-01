Harris County shooting: Man killed in shooting after online sale goes bad

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonalez said the incident occurred in the 13200 block of Crosby Lynchburg in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said preliminary information revealed that two men met at the location to complete an online sale of a pistol.

Gonzalez said one man possibly attempted to rob the other man of his item.

That's when, authorities said, one man shot the other man.

The wounded man has been airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The suspected shooter is said to be detained.

