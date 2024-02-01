Two men are wanted in connection with a Dec. 28, 2023 robbery in Houston, where a man's car was broken into while he was still inside, taking his money.

Houston Police say around 2:20pm on 1900 block of Springrock lane, a man was pulling up to his home when two men approach him.

The men tried to open up the door and began using force to break his car's window, according to police.

Once inside, one of the men grabbed an envelope with money inside. The victim told police he withdrew money from his bank at 1260 Bialock.

The police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the men sitting in a dark-colored SUV with California license plates in a bank parking lot.

Police say they were not able to find the suspects' identity after running the SUV's license plates.

Investigators described the suspects' descriptions:

Suspect #1:Black male, 18 to 20 years old, wore dark clothing.

Suspect #2: Black male, wore dark clothing.

You can also call the Houston Police Robbery Division at (713) 308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website at crime-stoppers.org.