A vehicle owner and his younger brother were out looking for his stolen car when the suspect opened fire on them, authorities say.

Deputies are now searching for whoever shot the younger brother – a juvenile – on Homestead Road near Hamill Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began when the older brother noticed that his vehicle had been stolen.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on Homestead Road.

The vehicle had GPS, and the two brothers started driving around trying to locate it, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the brothers located the vehicle near the intersection and started to follow it, but the suspect in the stolen car fired several shots at them.

The younger brother was shot, and he was taken to the hospital. He underwent surgery and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the stolen vehicle was located nearby, but the suspect was not.