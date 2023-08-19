A car wash manager was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to murder in the deadly shooting of a former employee, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

Officials say Logan Sheffield, 34, pleaded guilty to murder in May for the 2018 death of 25-year-old Chalyn Dwight Stewart, and he asked that a judge determine his punishment after a pre-sentence investigation as part of his plea deal.

Logan Sheffield (Photo: Harris County District Attorneys Office)

"Trying to solve a disagreement with a gun is one of the reasons gun violence is out of control," Ogg said. "This defendant left the scene to go get a gun, and then he came back and started shooting, leaving the victim’s grieving family to pick up the pieces."

Chalyn Stewart (Photo: Harris County District Attorney's Office)

According to the district attorney’s office, Sheffield had an ongoing argument with Stewart, who had worked at the car wash.

The district attorney’s office says the two men argued at Stewart’s apartment complex, Sheffield left and got a handgun, and then he forced his friend drive him back.

When Sheffield got back, he approached Stewart in the parking lot, the two men started arguing again, and Sheffield took out his gun and shot Stewart, the district attorney’s office says.

Sheffield then forced his friend to drive him away from the scene as deputies responded, the district attorney's office says.

Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue, a chief in the DA’s Trial Bureau, said the driver was forced into the situation through duress and would not be prosecuted.

"The family waited a long time to get justice," Hogue said. "And now, after the fifth anniversary of Chalyn’s murder, they can finally find closure."