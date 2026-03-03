The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. This race is a closely watched race as current Representative Troy Nehls announced he was not running for reelection in late 2025.



Voters made their voices heard during the March primaries across Texas on Tuesday.

In the race for U.S. representative in Texas' 22nd Congressional District, several candidates were running for the position on both sides of the aisle.

Primary results

Republican primary

Trever Nehls won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 22nd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Democratic primary

A call has not yet been made in the Democratic primary.

About Texas' 22nd Congressional District

By the numbers:

In the primary election, five Democrats and two Republicans were vying for a spot on the November ballot.

Big picture view:

As a result of that announcement, Nehls twin brother, Trever Nehls, announced his candidacy for the position in the March primary on the Republican side of the aisle.

The district covers a portion of southwest Harris County, much of Fort Bend County, and the majority of Brazoria County.