Elderly man killed on Highway 288 after being hit by two vehicles

The Brief An elderly man is dead after a hit-and-run involving two vehicles on Highway 288. According to police, the man was hit by one vehicle and sent into a second lane where he was hit by another vehicle. The first vehicle left the scene and could face a failure to stop and render aid charge.



An elderly man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles near Houston's South Side and Astrodome area on Sunday evening, police say.

Deadly pedestrian crash

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant David Rose reports they were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 288 near Holly Hall around 8:20 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw an elderly man on the shoulder of the main lanes, and he had walked into the main lanes of the freeway. According to Sgt. Rose, a vehicle had hit the man and sent him into another lane, where he was hit by a Toyota Tundra.

Sgt. Rose says the first vehicle left the scene, but the second vehicle had a family inside and stopped.

Several of the family members suffered severe injuries, and one juvenile had chopped their tooth, officials said.

If the first vehicle is found, the driver will face a failure to stop and render aid charge, according to HPD.

Sgt. Rose states he doesn't believe the elderly man was intoxicated.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the elderly man could have been in the main lanes.