A 27-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a home in southeast Houston on Friday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 11400 block of Duane.

Officers arrived and found several shell casings in the street. The house and a car parked in the driveway had been struck by gunfire.

Police say four people were in the home when someone in an SUV fired multiple rounds, striking a 27-year-old in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Duane.

According to HPD, surveillance video shows someone in a silver, four-door SUV fire the shots. The vehicle then fled westbound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.