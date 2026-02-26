1 dead after shooting at Memorial apartment, possible victim left at ER

The Brief Houston police found one male dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in Memorial on Country Place Drive. Police were called to an ER nearby about a male who was dropped off with a gunshot to the arm. According to HPD, it is unclear if the male at the ER could be a victim or suspect.



Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in Memorial, possibly connected to drug dealing, after one person was found dead, and another person was taken to the emergency room.

One killed in Memorial-area shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant Crowson says Westside officers were called around 8 p.m. to a shooting on Country Place Drive at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead in the courtyard with at least one gunshot wound, police said. A bag of marijuana was found nearby, and Lt. Crowson says initial belief is a drug deal escalated to a shooting.

While investigating the shooting, there was a call from an ER nearby that a male had come in with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to Crowson, a black vehicle pulled up to the clinic and pushed the male victim out of the car before driving off.

The male at the ER told Houston police he had been shot near Bissonet Street and Boone Road. However, Lt. Crowson states they do not believe him and believe he was involved in the shooting on Country Place Drive.

At this time, investigators are trying to find surveillance to identify possible suspects.

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed if the man who went to the ER was involved in the Country Place Drive shooting. Police also say they don't know if he could have been a victim or suspect.

No suspect have been identified.