The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man wanted for capital murder.

Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Jacoby Malik Guillory.

Officials said that on February 14, at around 1 a.m., Guillory, along with four codefendants committed a robbery at the 18200 block of Westfield Place Drive in Harris County.

Jacoby Malik Guillory

During the incident, authorities said 32-year-old Arnold Thompson was shot and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on Jacoby Guillory is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS, submitted online by clicking here. or the Crime Stoppers mobile app.