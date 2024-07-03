A Houston Police Department traffic enforcement officer was struck by an AT&T van while outside his patrol vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the service road of South Loop West at 9501 Timberside.

The officer, who was trying to flag down a motorist at the time, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Houston Police Department's Vehicle Crimes Division.

Further details, including the officer's identity and additional circumstances surrounding the collision, are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.