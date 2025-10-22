Harris County sample ballot for Nov. 4, 2025 Texas election
HOUSTON - Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 4 election, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.
Harris County sample ballot
All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.
- Voters in Texas’ 18th Congressional District will elect a representative to fill late Congressman Sylvester Turner’s seat.
- Residents in Baytown will be voting on some city council positions and local propositions.
- Several school districts including Aldine ISD, Houston ISD, and Cy-Fair ISD have trustee elections.
- Your local municipal utility district may have a bond election.
To find your specific sample ballot, click here to search your address.
Dig deeper:
See a sample ballot with all the Harris County races below. Voters WILL NOT see all of these items on their ballots because many are specific to certain districts or cities.
Southeast Texas sample ballots
Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.
- Austin County sample ballot
- Brazoria County sample ballot
- Chambers County sample ballot
- Colorado County sample ballot
- Fort Bend County sample ballot
- Grimes County sample ballot
- Galveston County sample ballot
- Harris County sample ballot
- Jackson County sample ballot
- Liberty County sample ballot
- Matagorda County sample ballot
- Montgomery County sample ballot
- Polk County sample ballot
- San Jacinto County sample ballot
- Waller County sample ballot
- Washington County sample ballot
- Walker County sample ballot
- Wharton County sample ballot
2025 Texas Election Guide
- These 17 Texas propositions are on the ballot for the November election
- 2025 Early Voting Locations for Southeast Texas counties
- Races to watch in Houston, Southeast Texas for Nov. 4 election
- EXPLAINER: 16 candidates running to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District
- More election coverage
Am I registered to vote?
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.
You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.
In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.