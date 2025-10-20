Texas Election 2025: Houston-area early voting locations, dates
HOUSTON - This November, Texans will head to the polls to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.
However, voters can cast their vote early, starting Oct. 20.
Here’s a guide to where, when and how to vote early in Southeast Texas.
Texas early voting dates and poll locations
Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 4, 2025, election begins on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.
In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.
Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.
Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
Featured
What's on the Ballot? Find your sample ballot
In Texas, everyone will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments, but ballots may look different by county or precinct due to local elections.
Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.
Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.
- Austin County sample ballot
- Brazoria County sample ballot
- Chambers County sample ballot
- Colorado County sample ballot
- Fort Bend County sample ballot
- Grimes County sample ballot
- Galveston County sample ballot
- Harris County sample ballot
- Jackson County sample ballot
- Liberty County sample ballot
- Matagorda County sample ballot
- Montgomery County sample ballot
- Polk County sample ballot
- San Jacinto County sample ballot
- Waller County sample ballot
- Washington County sample ballot
- Walker County sample ballot
- Wharton County sample ballot
Am I registered to vote?
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.
You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.
In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.