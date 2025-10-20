The Brief Early voting for the Nov. 4 election in Texas begins on Oct. 20. Texas voters will cast vote on state constitutional amendments and local races. Here's how and where to vote early in Houston and Southeast Texas.



This November, Texans will head to the polls to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

However, voters can cast their vote early, starting Oct. 20.

Here’s a guide to where, when and how to vote early in Southeast Texas.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 4, 2025, election begins on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.

In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.

Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations

What's on the Ballot? Find your sample ballot

In Texas, everyone will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments, but ballots may look different by county or precinct due to local elections.

Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.