Harris County parents concerned about no sidewalks where man was hit, killed

A man is dead, and his girlfriend is in the hospital after they were run over while walking along a roadway in Northwest Harris County.

Keturah Palmer survived, but her boyfriend died after they were hit by a car on Addicks Satsuma Road near West Little York. They were run over around 2 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the couple was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and the man was knocked into the ditch where he died.

According to investigators, they used license plate readers to track down the driver, who detectives say had driven to his family's house and later confessed. 39-year-old Yusdenis Llano has been taken into custody and is expected to be charged with Failure To Stop and Render Aid.

This particular stretch of Addicks Satsuma doesn't have sidewalks and some parents say they worry about their children getting to and from school.

"This is bad because I have a son and sometimes, he walks from school and I work and that's when I get scared about him getting run over," explains Arturo Rangel, and his son Jacob adds, "I worry that I could get run over, and I could die," says the 14-year-old.

"It's sad to know that somebody got run over. There are no sidewalks for anybody to walk on. A couple of years back, a friend who was coming home from school got run over in the morning. We really need sidewalks," Jacob Rangel said.

Llano will likely make his first court appearance tomorrow.