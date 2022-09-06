Driver found shot in car in northwest Harris County

A driver was shot Monday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities responded to a call in the 12700 block of Huffmeister Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man shot in the driver’s seat.

MORE NEWS: Argument between woman's boyfriend, ex-husband ends in shooting, HCSO says

The sheriff’s office says the man was shot through the car, and the bullet went into his back and exited his chest.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man was found shot in the driver's seat of a car in the 12700 block of Huffmeister.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be drug-related. Authorities are gathering information on where the shooting actually occurred.

A passenger in the car was detained and is said to be cooperating with investigators.