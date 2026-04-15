Man sought for questioning in deadly Alief apartment shooting

The Brief Leo Flores is sought as a person of interest in a late January shooting. Another 20-year-old was shot and killed in an apartment on Lands End Drive. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



As detectives continue investigating a deadly shooting at an Alief apartment complex, Houston Police are now looking for a person of interest to answer questions.

Alief apartment shooting: Person of interest wanted

What we know:

HPD says they're looking to question 20-year-old Leo Flores about a shooting that happened in late January.

Leo Flores, person of interest sought in deadly Lands End Drive shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police)

The shooting happened on Jan. 27 at an apartment complex on Lands End Drive, close to the Southwest Freeway and West Bellfort Avenue.

Police were called to the complex at about 11 p.m. that night and found a man shot inside an apartment. Paramedics pronounced the man, later identified as 20-year-old Jermaine Fields, deceased at the scene.

Shots were fired from outside the apartment, but it's believed the apartment Fields was found in was targeted. It's not clear if anyone involved in the shooting knew who was inside at the time.

Police say witnesses reported several gunshots and four to six males fleeing from the scene.

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What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Flores or this incident in general can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)