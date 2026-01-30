20-year-old named as Alief apartment shooting victim; multiple others seen running, police say

The Brief Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in an apartment on Lands End Drive Tuesday night. Witnesses allegedly heard several gunshots and at least four people fleeing the scene. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police have named the victim killed in an Alief apartment shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Alief apartment shooting: Victim identified

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Lands End Drive, close to the Southwest Freeway and West Bellfort Avenue.

Police were called to the complex and found a man shot inside an apartment. Paramedics pronounced the man, now identified as 20-year-old Jermaine Fields, deceased at the scene.

Featured article

Authorities at the scene believed at least 20 shots were fired from outside the apartment. They also believe the apartment was targeted, but it's not clear if anyone involved knew who was inside at the time.

In an update, police say witnesses reported several gunshots and four to six males fleeing from the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no description available for any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)