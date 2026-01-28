The Brief A man was shot to death in an Alief apartment Tuesday night. Police say at least 20 shots were fired into the unit from the outside. Police are looking for five to six people they would like to speak with.



A man was killed in his Alief apartment when someone opened fire from outside, Houston police say.

Deadly Alief shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex located at 10350 Lands End Drive.

The officers found an apartment unit with bullet holes. When they entered the unit, they found a man – believed to be 20 years old – shot to death.

Police say it appears at least 20 shots were fired from outside the apartment into the unit. Investigators believe the unit was targeted, but police say it’s unclear if the shooter or shooters knew exactly who was inside at the time.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The man who was killed has not been publicly identified. The motive behind the shooting is also unclear.

Police say they are searching for five to six persons of interest with whom they would like to speak. None of them have been identified.

Police were still investigating if anyone else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.