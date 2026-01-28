Man shot to death in Alief apartment; shots fired from outside
HOUSTON - A man was killed in his Alief apartment when someone opened fire from outside, Houston police say.
Deadly Alief shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex located at 10350 Lands End Drive.
The officers found an apartment unit with bullet holes. When they entered the unit, they found a man – believed to be 20 years old – shot to death.
Police say it appears at least 20 shots were fired from outside the apartment into the unit. Investigators believe the unit was targeted, but police say it’s unclear if the shooter or shooters knew exactly who was inside at the time.
Investigation continues
What we don't know:
The man who was killed has not been publicly identified. The motive behind the shooting is also unclear.
Police say they are searching for five to six persons of interest with whom they would like to speak. None of them have been identified.
Police were still investigating if anyone else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.