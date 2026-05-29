Montgomery County constable deputy fired, arrested for using 'sensitive information'

The Brief Louis Norman was arrested on Friday for "Misuse of Official Information." The now-former constable deputy reportedly used information from state and national crime databases.



A Montgomery County Precinct 3 constable deputy has been fired and arrested for allegedly misusing information from crime databases.

Montgomery County: Constable deputy accused of misusing information

What we know:

The county sheriff's office says Louis Norman was arrested on Friday for "Misuse of Official Information."

Officials say Norman was being investigated after the Precinct 3 Constable's Office received a tip.

Allegedly, Norman used information from the National Crime Information Center and Texas Crime Information Center databases "for non-law enforcement purposes and personal use."

Norman has since been fired from his position and is said to be in the Montgomery County Jail.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

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