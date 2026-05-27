Houston City Council receives update on enhanced Ebola screening at Bush Airport

The Brief Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport has begun enhanced Ebola screenings for passengers arriving from affected regions in Africa. Travel from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Uganda is now heavily restricted, requiring non-U.S. citizens to wait 21 days before entry. Local officials emphasize there is no need for panic, assuring the public that the safety measures will not impact upcoming FIFA World Cup events.



Houston is now home to one of only three airports in the entire country routing and screening passengers arriving from parts of Africa currently battling an Ebola outbreak.

U.S. Travel Restrictions

Big picture view:

Following federal directives, travel into the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Uganda is now heavily restricted.

Under the new guidelines, only passengers holding a valid U.S. passport will be allowed immediate reentry into the country from those areas. Anyone else attempting to travel from the affected nations will be required to wait 21 days—the incubation period for the virus—before they are permitted to enter the U.S.

RELATED: Ebola outbreak in Africa spurs global health emergency declaration

Why Houston Was Chosen

Local perspective:

Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) joined Washington-Dulles International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the only three designated sites for this enhanced federal screening.

During a Houston City Council meeting Wednesday morning, local officials stressed that there is no immediate cause for panic. According to Dr. Theresa Tran, Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s health director, Bush Airport was chosen as a frontline screening site precisely because of the city's vast medical and federal resources.

"The anticipated number of individuals repatriating to the United States is about 100 to 150 people per day," Dr. Tran explained. "We are, as a country, about five days into this screening happening through Dulles. Very recently, Hartsfield Atlanta came online, and then just as of midnight, we came online."

Dr. Tran added that local impacts will likely remain manageable.

"If we're averaging them out, then we may see 30 to 50 individuals who are being repatriated through IAH at any given day," Dr. Tran said.

Impact on FIFA World Cup Prep

What's next:

With Houston gearing up to host matches for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, questions have emerged regarding whether the health screening protocols will disrupt international soccer fans.

Dr. Tran assured the public that soccer fans have no reason to worry. Because travelers from the affected regions must clear the mandatory 21-day waiting period before entering the United States, officials can ensure they do not have the virus before arriving in the city.

Mayor Whitmire echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the focus should remain on public health rather than event logistics. The mayor stated that the Ebola outbreak is not a FIFA concern, but a national concern, and that local energy should be focused on safety, preparation, and precaution.