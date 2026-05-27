Houston weather: Hot, steamy weather on the way, air quality alert for Thursday

The Brief Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday Hot, steamy weather on the way Rain chances return next week



Hot and steamy weather is on the way following the rainfall we've seen across the Houston area over the past week or so.

Houston weather: Hot, steamy weather on the way

AIR QUALITY ALERT THURSDAY

Air quality alert has been issued for Houston and surrounding areas for Thursday. Ozone levels will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. If you have respiratory issues such as Asthma, make sure to limit your amount of time outside.

HEAT BUILDS BACK IN LATE WEEK

Less active weather is expected for the rest of the week as rain chances drop and temperatures climb. Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s, with rising humidity making it feel hot and steamy heading into the weekend. Heat index values could hit 100.

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ANOTHER UNSETTLED STRETCH IS POSSIBLE

Rain chances may increase again late this weekend into early next week as a weak front approaches the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and storms could return to the forecast.