The Brief The FBI raided a home in Spring, Texas on Monday. FOX News reports the home is connected to 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama. He was arrested after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's house.



The FBI raided a Houston-area home connected to the suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house in California, FOX News reports.

Video of the scene shows a large law enforcement presence in a Spring neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to FOX News, the home is connected to 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama.

Molotov cocktail thrown at OpenAI CEO's house

The backstory:

San Francisco police are investigating an arson attack involving a Molotov cocktail at Altman's home on Friday morning, KTVU reports. Authorities confirmed that Moreno-Gama was taken into custody shortly after.

Investigators say the fire occurred at an exterior gate and had "self-extinguished" by the time officers arrived. Police recovered evidence of an incendiary device at the scene. No injuries were reported.

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Texas man facing federal charges

Documents obtained by FOX News show that Moreno-Gama is facing federal charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm as well as Damage and Destruction of Property by Means of Explosives (Attempted).

According to the criminal complaint, Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the gate at Altman's home and then went to the OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco. That's where he allegedly hit the glass doors of the building with a chair and said he went there to burn it down and kill anyone inside.

Police arrested him at the second location.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities allegedly found him to be in possession of incendiary devices, a jug of kerosene and a lighter. He also allegedly had a three-part document that he apparently wrote expressing views opposed to AI and the executives of various AI companies.