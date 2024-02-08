Harris County Criminal Court Judge Frank Aguilar suspended 'pending criminal matter'

Harris County Criminal Court Judge Frank Aguilar, who presides over the 228th District Court, has been suspended, records show.

According to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Aguilar has been suspended "pending criminal matter".

According to the Commission, Rule 15a suspensions may be issued by the Commission after a federal or state grand jury has handed up an indictment or information charging a judge with a felony offense or a misdemeanor offense involving official misconduct or a crime of moral turpitude.

Last month, Galveston County authorities formally charged Judge Aguilar for allegedly assaulting a family member on New Year's Eve.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Aguilar allegedly punched a woman several times in the face and then placed his foot on the woman's neck after an argument.

Notably, the 228th District Court is the venue for prosecutions related to the botched Harding Street police raid in which police killed two residents and several officers were injured. That case has yet to go to trial.