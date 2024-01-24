Harris County Criminal Court Judge formally charged for assaulting family member

Galveston County authorities have formally charged Harris County Criminal Court Judge Frank Aguilar for assaulting a family member on New Year's Eve.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Aguilar allegedly punched a woman several times in the face and then placed his foot on the woman's neck after an argument turned violent.

Frank Aguilar

Aguilar presides over the 228th District Court which is the venue for prosecutions related to the botched Harding Street police raid win which two innocent civilians were killed by police.

That case has yet to go to trial after five years.

The formal charges against Aguilar will trigger an investigation by the State Commission on Judicial Standards and could lead to Aguilar's removal from the bench.