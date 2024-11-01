After 17 years, the Chairman of the Board of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) announced he was stepping down.

Chairman J. Kent Friedman highlighted the city's transformation into a major sports destination in his resignation with Houston hosting events like two Super Bowls, three NCAA Final Fours, and a College Football Playoff Championship, and securing upcoming international events such as the World Baseball Classic and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

In his letter, Friedman also mentions HCHSA's strong financial stability. A recent bond restructuring is expected to save the organization more than $80 million.

"I have appreciated the support of the city of Houston through four Mayors and numerous City Council members, and of Harris County through three County Judges and several County Commissioners," he stated. "I was blessed to have served with outstanding board members and a dynamic and innovative CEO and I wish great continued success for the Sports Authority."

In the agenda for Tuesday, the Commissioner of Precinct 2 requested an Executive Session and subsequent action to appoint Juan Garcia, a nominee from the Commissioner of Precinct 2, to the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) as Chair for an unexpired term ending Aug. 31, 2025.

HCHSA also had another organizational change with their former CEO Janis Burke. The Board voted on a settlement and mutual release agreement with Burke amidst concerns over the authority's communication and coordination efforts, the organization moved forward without its long-time executive.