The Brief Two people were shot near a gas station on Pavilion Point at S SH 6 and are expected to survive. Authorities say an altercation in a gas station spilled outside into the parking lot. The sheriff's office is searching for at least one suspect.



Two people are in the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station in southwest Harris County late Sunday night, the sheriff's office says.

2 shot outside gas station

What we know:

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call at the gas station on Pavilion Point at S SH 6 around 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find two people shot. They were taken to the hospital and were last reported to be stable.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears there was an altercation in the gas station that then spilled outside.

Authorities say they are searching for at least one suspect.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the incident has been identified. It’s unclear what the altercation was about or how many people were involved.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The sheriff’s office will be reviewing surveillance video of the incident.