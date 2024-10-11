Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and CEO Part ways amid lack of coordination and communication

The Brief The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) parts ways with CEO Janis Burke following Board of Directors' vote, amidst concerns of poor communication and handling major sports events. Houston Mayor Whitmire and officials call for better collaboration in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, stressing the necessity for the HCHSA to refocus on its core mission of attracting large sports events. While the Sports Authority acknowledges Burke's contributions, calls for new leadership emerge as Houston prepares to showcase itself on the global stage with the impending World Cup.



The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) is going through changes following the Board of Directors voting on a settlement and mutual release agreement between HCHSA and CEO Janis Burke. Amidst concerns over the authority's communication and coordination efforts, the organization moved forward without its long-time executive.

Leadership at the sports authority faced public criticism, particularly from Houston Mayor John Whitmire and sports officials. The criticisms center around the organization's ability to attract and manage major sporting events, a key issue as Houston prepares to host the 2026 World Cup.

"The sports authority's sole role, as I sold it on the S enate floor, is to finance, build, and maintain sports venues that would attract visitors and large sports events to Houston," said Whitmire.

Whitmire said HCHSA got away from its core mission.

Despite Houston's success in hosting several marquee events, the impending World Cup has highlighted a perceived lack of communication channels necessary for hosting such global spectacles. Whitmire said he has had professional sports leadership come to his office and pleading for help.

"The Sports Authority is not collaborating with us. The World Cup teams want to use our stadium as a practice facility. We can’t get the communication with the Sports Authority in the right direction," Whitmire continued.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia has called for a fresh approach to leadership as the World Cup approaches. "Soon we will be on the world stage, and so we need a fresh perspective on hosting these global events. Putting our best foot forward has to be the priority of the day," said Garcia.

Following the announcement, the Sports Authority thanked Burke for her energy and dedication, releasing the following statement:

"The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority and its Board of Directors would like to thank Janis Burke for her exceptional and groundbreaking 18-year run as CEO of the HCHSA. Over her time, she has worked diligently tirelessly, not just to improve our world class facilities, but to make Houston and Harris County destinations for wide range of marquee, national and international sporting events, creating over $2 billion of economic activity for this community. Her efforts have elevated the status of our region to heights it has never been in the sports industry. The HCHSA Board of Directors wishes Janis well in her future endeavors."

However, not everyone agrees with the change. Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett was surprised by the decision.

"I think this came as a surprise to me and probably all but a handful of people. Janis had a national reputation, a positive national reputation, and is known, she’s inducted in the national hall of fame," Emmet said.

A successor for Burke has yet to be announced as city officials and sports enthusiasts look to the future and the continued promotion of Houston as a premier location for significant athletic events.

Statement from Janis Burke:

Dear Friends and Community Partners,As I prepare to say farewell to you as the CEO of the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority after more than 18 incredible years, I find myself filled with a mix of emotions … gratitude, nostalgia, and excitement for the future. It has been my highest honor to work alongside each of you, building relationships and collaborating on initiatives that have made a meaningful impact on our community. Together, we have faced challenges, celebrated successes, and supported one another in our shared mission to make Houston the best sports destination in the world.

I am deeply proud of what our very talented and passionate team have accomplished over the last almost-two decades. My marching orders from the start by our dedicated Board Members was to help put Houston on the world stage as the best place to host sporting events. This would inevitably bring more visitors to town that would stay in hotels and rent cars, which, in turn, could continually create the tax dollar revenue needed to pay the stadium bondholders through good times and rough times in the tourism cycle. That strategy ended up allowing us to be very successful in making it through the toughest of tourism downturn times when the pandemic hit. We diligently paid off high-interest rate debt and set a solid path forward for the most promising future for our stadiums.

We’ve successfully bid for and hosted small sporting events and large, marquis ones over the years, with each event bringing positive economic impact to the entire region. From events such as the NCAA Men’s Final Four or AAU Junior Olympic Games that we’ve hosted several times during my tenure … to first-time events like College Football Playoffs, World Table Tennis Championships, or the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic and FIFA World Cup. In total, the Sports Authority team is responsible for hosting or helping to host events that brought a total of more than $2B in economic impact to our city and county during my time with the organization. That’s something I’m proud to have been a part of in partnership with our Board Members, staff, and community partners.

Thank you for your unwavering support, kindness, and friendship throughout the years. I am grateful for the lessons learned and the bonds formed. Though I am leaving my position, I look forward to watching and hearing about the wonderful work that will continue to happen. Please keep in touch and know that I will be the biggest cheerleader for our region. I will carry the memories with me always as I embark on a new chapter in my life.