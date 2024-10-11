Three Harris County Tax Office workers indicted for taking bribes

Three former Harris County Tax Office employees have been indicted for accepting bribes, according to Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar Ann Harris Bennett.

Bennett released a statement on the indictment where she mentioned the employees would process fake automobile transactions in exchange for a bribe.

"Based on the Harris County Tax Office’s internal controls and systems procedures, management in my office’s Automobile and Compliance Departments detected the fraudulent activities of former employees," she stated. "One employee was terminated, and the other two had resigned a year prior but were still investigated to ensure that justice was served, and the integrity of our office was upheld. This commitment to integrity is unwavering and will continue to guide our actions."

The Texas State Comptroller’s Office, Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office, and Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case.

Bennett says her office will continue to monitor the criminal proceedings and provide any assistance needed.

"All Harris County residents should be assured that the Tax Office maintains a high level of internal controls and procedures to guarantee that all transactions are conducted in accordance with all state laws," Bennett stated. "I remain proud of my staff and am grateful to those who discovered the crimes committed by these individuals, ultimately upholding the public’s trust in everything we do."