The Houston heat and lack of rain are causing continuous drought conditions in the area and across Texas, so Harris County is hoping a burn ban will prevent fires.

On Friday, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office requested the Commissioner’s Court to approve an outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated Harris County.

SUGGESTED: Texas drought: Governor signs drought disaster declaration for 4 Houston-area counties

According to HCFMO, an index of 575 on the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index (KBDI) is looked to be drought conditions and 575-600 is the benchmark for the county to initiate a burn ban. The KBDI on Friday was 646.

As of Saturday, the average KBDI increased to 655.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The request will be reviewed at the next HC Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday.

Until the burn ban is approved, residents are asked to take caution when grilling, mowing their lawns, and putting out cigarettes as you could unintentionally start a fire, says HCFMO.

These are current Houston-area cities under Drought Contingency Plans: