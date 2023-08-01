Texas drought: Governor signs drought disaster declaration for 4 Houston-area counties

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a drought disaster declaration for 37 Texas counties as it relates to exceptional drought conditions.

In the Houston-area, four counties under the declaration include: Colorado, Matagorda, Waller, and Wharton County.

As a result of the declaration, the counties that were listed will have the use of all available resources of the state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said, "We are currently in a burn ban due to the drought and excessive heat conditions, which won't let us anytime soon. Please be aware of the temperature outside and please be aware of the dry conditions when working outside.

