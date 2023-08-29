Harris County Fire: Elderly woman killed in house fire on Mustang Hill

An elderly woman was killed in an afternoon house fire in Harris County on Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire sparked up in the 2800 block of Mustang Hill, just after 2:30 p.m.

Units on scene of a fatal fire. PIO on location obtaining details leading to the fire. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4jyo03KLB2 — Harris County ESD 48 (@HCESD48) August 29, 2023

Officials said they received a call from an Amazon driver stating that smoke was coming from the second story window.

Authorities said the driver went to the door, tried to pound on the door to see if anyone was home, and no one came to the door.

SUGGESTED: Harris County shooting: Woman shot after allegedly kicking down person's door

When the first unit arrived, they started suppression efforts for the fire. However, during that time, the fire intensified, and the command was given to have crews exit the home.

During that time, officials said an elderly victim was found on the second floor and brought out with the crew that was exiting the home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.