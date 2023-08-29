Harris County shooting: Woman shot after allegedly kicking down person's door

Harris County authorities are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Details are limited at this time, but Constable Mark Herman says constables have responded to 311 N Vista Drive after receiving a call about a woman kicking in an apartment door.

The woman who was staying in the apartment shot a weapon at the intruder, hitting them, said Harris County authorities.

Officials say EMS is en route to treat the woman's gunshot wound.

Authorities are investigating the scene.