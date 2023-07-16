Harris County: Driver arrested for DWI, said to be almost 4 times over the legal limit

article

One driver was arrested and charged with eluding police and driving while intoxicated on Friday.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 24800 block of Hardy Toll Road.

SUGGESTED: 2 bodies recovered after 6-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl went missing in water

Officials said the driver, later identified as Stan Elmore, refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and Elmore was apprehended. Officials stated Elmore showed several signs of intoxication.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

After a series of field sobriety tests, it was determined by officials that Elmore was intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed that Elmore's alcohol content was 0.315, almost four times over the legal limit and that he had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

Elmore was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with eluding police and driving while intoxicated.

His bond was set at $200.