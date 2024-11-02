Harris County Deputies honor fallen colleague on Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time for families to honor loved ones who have passed away. This weekend, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and community members gathered to remember their own fallen deputies in a special ceremony.

The event memorialized the life and legacy of Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, among others. The commemoration began with a prayer, as family, friends, and the law enforcement community paid tribute to Gutierrez’s service.

"Ramon really was a people person. He loved and adored everyone, and he especially loved his job," said Lupita Gutierrez, the sergeant's widow, reflecting on her husband's character and dedication.

The sentiment was shared by Sgt. Terri Garza of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, who also spoke of Gutierrez’s impact. "Ramon, I miss you. He was such a great guy," said Garza. She emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen, noting that the photos displayed at the event were a means to "remember these deputies and family members. These deputies have paid the ultimate sacrifice, so their story can be told over and over again."

Despite the rainy conditions, the gathered family members, including Deputy Mohammad Amad, a Crash Investigator with the HCSO, exhibited their commitment to honoring Sgt. Gutierrez. Having supported the family through their loss, Amad highlighted recent events that celebrated the sergeant's life, including a family member’s significant athletic achievement and the birth of Gutierrez’s grandchild.

"It's very important to be here and for them to show them support. To let them know we as a department still stand strong, with them. We hold that blue line not only for them but also all the families that lost a loved one," Amad said.

Recalling the night her husband died, Gutierrez said she was pleased to have said goodbye to her husband before he started his late-night shift. Gutierrez dropped him off and thanked her husband for allowing her to be a stay-at-home mom and for all his support.

"I did not know what was ahead. I did not know that four hours later I would be getting a phone call that was going to be changing our lives," Gutierrez.

In a poignant conclusion to the week, Lupita Gutierrez found some peace in justice being served. Her husband’s killer was sentenced to 43 years in prison, allowing her to visit Gutierrez’s grave with a sense of resolution.

"I wanted this day to be special because this is where he’s resting, and we can come here and say ‘Hey Ramon, we did it, we did’," Gutierrez said.