Heartbreaking discovery in area called 'Corridor of Cruelty': Emaciated dog trapped under discarded couch

The Brief Jericho, a dog found in the "Corridor of Cruelty", is continuing to recover. A street feeder and frequent visitor to the "Corridor of Cruelty" found Jericho under a discarded couch.



The dog, now named Jericho, is a fighter who's already got quite a following on social media. The big question now will Jericho walk again.

Emaciated dog found trapped under discarded couch in "Corridor of Cruelty"

Ja Nell Mitchell, street feeder and frequent visitor to the Corridor of Cruelty, found the pup in the nick of time.

"He probably wouldn't have made it many more days out there without care," said Dr. Courtney Daily.

"When she went out to check on him, he was definitely not dead," said Dawn Venditelli, a Director and Board Member with Corridor Rescue.

Mitchell had already found two dogs dead nearby before she found the helpless pup.

What they're saying:

"By the state of him, he's been on his own, it looks like, for a while, fending for himself," said Daily.

How he got here and what caused his injuries no one knows and most likely never will.

"He has some mobility, very little in his left hind leg, but he's not able to stand or support himself or really walk or move his legs," Daily said.

"He has a spirit. Jericho wanted to be found and wanted to be rescued," Venditelli said.

So why is his name Jericho?

"The walls keep tumbling down, Jericho had a lot come down tumbling on him," she said. "We know he's strong, and he's going to keep fighting."

Jericho was transported from Vergi 24/7 Emergency Animal Hospital to Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists.

Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and a happy life.