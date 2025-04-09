Houston woman missing for over one week

article

The Brief Tamara Salinas was last seen on April 2 on Westridge Street. Salinas is believed to be in her silver 2007 Chevy Suburban with Texas license plate BN9C442. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (832-394-1840) or Texas EquuSearch (281-309-9500).



Houston Police and Texas EquuSearch are searching for a woman who hasn't been in about a week.

Tamara Salinas missing

What we know:

According to EquuSearch, 55-year-old Tamara Salinas was last seen on Wednesday, April 2, in the 2600 block of Westridge Street, on the southwest side of town.

Tamara Salinas is described as a five-foot-nine-inch-tall woman. She has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 310 pounds.

Salinas is believed to be in her vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevy Suburban with the Texas license plate BN9C442.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the clothes Salinas was last seen wearing, or where she was going before she went missing.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840

Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500