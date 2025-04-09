Houston woman missing for over one week
HOUSTON - Houston Police and Texas EquuSearch are searching for a woman who hasn't been in about a week.
Tamara Salinas missing
What we know:
According to EquuSearch, 55-year-old Tamara Salinas was last seen on Wednesday, April 2, in the 2600 block of Westridge Street, on the southwest side of town.
Tamara Salinas is described as a five-foot-nine-inch-tall woman. She has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 310 pounds.
Salinas is believed to be in her vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevy Suburban with the Texas license plate BN9C442.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding the clothes Salinas was last seen wearing, or where she was going before she went missing.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Houston Police Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840
- Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500
The Source: Texas EquuSearch