Houston woman missing for over one week

Published  April 9, 2025 4:13pm CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Tamara Salinas was last seen on April 2 on Westridge Street.
    • Salinas is believed to be in her silver 2007 Chevy Suburban with Texas license plate BN9C442.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police (832-394-1840) or Texas EquuSearch (281-309-9500).

HOUSTON - Houston Police and Texas EquuSearch are searching for a woman who hasn't been in about a week.

Tamara Salinas missing

What we know:

According to EquuSearch, 55-year-old Tamara Salinas was last seen on Wednesday, April 2, in the 2600 block of Westridge Street, on the southwest side of town.

Tamara Salinas is described as a five-foot-nine-inch-tall woman. She has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 310 pounds.

Salinas is believed to be in her vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevy Suburban with the Texas license plate BN9C442.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the clothes Salinas was last seen wearing, or where she was going before she went missing.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • Houston Police Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840
  • Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500

